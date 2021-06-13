Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Autos & Transportation

Bitcoin rises 9.8% to $39,035

2 minute read

Representations of cryptocurrency Bitcoin are seen in this picture illustration taken June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Edgar Su/Illustration/File Photo

Bitcoin surged 9.8% to $39,035.47 on Sunday, adding $3,492.71 to its previous close.

Bitcoin, the world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, is up 40.7% from the year's low of $27,734 on Jan. 4.

Ether , the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain network, surged 7% to $2,532.77 on Sunday, adding $165.77 to its previous close.

Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk tweeted on Sunday that the electric carmarker will resume allowing bitcoin transactions when miners who verify transactions use more renewable energy. read more

Musk has been a major promoter of cryptocurrencies but has turned critical of bitcoin since suspending Tesla plans to take it in payment for cars, owing to concerns that the computers used to "mine" it use too much energy.

"When there's confirmation of reasonable (~50%) clean energy usage by miners with positive future trend, Tesla will resume allowing Bitcoin transactions," he said in the tweet.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Autos & Transportation

Autos & Transportation · 5:16 PM UTCFerrari's fashions reveal high-performance fabrics with 'couture touch'

Ferrari (RACE.MI) on Sunday rolled out its first in-house fashion collection, offering fans of the Ferrari brand and its supercars a touch of "couture" within a contemporary clothing range.

Autos & TransportationChina's Geely to press on with methanol vehicles, chairman says
Autos & TransportationBitcoin rises 5.1 percent to $37,361
Autos & TransportationBitcoin rises 9.8% to $39,035
Autos & TransportationVW says data breach at vendor impacted 3.3 million people in North America