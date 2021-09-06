Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
BMW CEO expects chip supply to remain tight for another 6-12 months

BMW CEO Oliver Zipse visits the BMW vaccination centre as the German car manufacturer starts to provide coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccinations for staff, in Munich, Germany, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Andreas Gebert

MUNICH, Sept 6 (Reuters) - BMW (BMWG.DE) expects supply chains to remain tight well into 2022, Chief Executive Oliver Zipse said on Monday, squashing hopes that a painful shortage of crucial semiconductors will end soon.

"I expect that the general tightness of the supply chains will continue in the next 6 to 12 months," he said at the IAA Munich car show.

Zipse, who like other car executives is battling lower production due to a lack of semiconductors, said he saw no issues in the long-term, adding that the automotive industry was an attractive client for chipmakers.

Reporting by Christina Amann; Writing by Christoph Steitz

