BMW CFO: still in a position to achieve good prices for our cars















BERLIN, Nov 3 (Reuters) - BMW is still in a position to achieve good prices for its cars, the company's chief financial officer said on Thursday.

In the first nine months of this year, increased costs for materials and logistics amounted to nearly 2 billion euros ($1.95 billion). A higher proportion of electric-powered cars also contributed to increased costs, the finance chief added.

($1 = 1.0238 euros)

Reporting by Christina Amann Writing by Paul Carrel Editing by Rachel More











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.