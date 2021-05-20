German luxury carmaker BMW (BMWG.DE) said on Thursday it would have to set aside 1 billion euros ($1.2 billion) less than initially feared for expected European antitrust fines for alleged collusion with rivals.

In 2019, BMW recognised a provision of around 1.4 billion euros for expected penalties from an EU investigation into collaboration between German automakers on emission-reduction technologies.

"The significant limitation in the scope of the allegations has led to a revaluation of the provision," BMW said, adding this would lead to a positive effect on earnings of around 1 billion euros in the second quarter.

The 2021 operating profit margin over sales for the automotive segment would be one percentage point higher as a result, it added.

($1 = 0.8189 euro)

