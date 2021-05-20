Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Autos & TransportationBMW to cut antitrust provisions by 1 bln eur as EU fine seen lower

Reuters
1 minute read

German luxury carmaker BMW (BMWG.DE) said on Thursday it would have to set aside 1 billion euros ($1.2 billion) less than initially feared for expected European antitrust fines for alleged collusion with rivals.

In 2019, BMW recognised a provision of around 1.4 billion euros for expected penalties from an EU investigation into collaboration between German automakers on emission-reduction technologies.

"The significant limitation in the scope of the allegations has led to a revaluation of the provision," BMW said, adding this would lead to a positive effect on earnings of around 1 billion euros in the second quarter.

The 2021 operating profit margin over sales for the automotive segment would be one percentage point higher as a result, it added.

($1 = 0.8189 euro)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Autos & Transportation

Autos & Transportation · 2:34 PM UTCHow Ford burned $12 billion in Brazil

A century ago Henry Ford came to Brazil and established the town of Fordlandia, hoping to become an Amazonian rubber baron, but retreated deep in the red.

Autos & TransportationGhosn gets $6 million bill as Nissan-Mitsubishi case backfires
Autos & TransportationFord wires its electric trucks for business customers
Autos & TransportationDufry positive about summer travel as it waits for Europe to reopen
Autos & TransportationDaimler Truck, Shell sign agreement on hydrogen trucking in Europe