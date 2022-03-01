BMW halts export of cars to Russia, expects production interruptions

The logo of German car manufacturer BMW is seen at the company headquarters in Munich, Germany, May 14, 2020. REUTERS/Andreas Gebert

FRANKFURT, March 1 (Reuters) - The German carmaker BMW said on Tuesday it had halted the export of cars to Russia and would stop production on the ground there.

The company also said it expected production would be interrupted because of supply bottlenecks.

"Due to the current geopolitical situation, we are discontinuing our local production in Russia and export to the Russian market," BMW said in a statement.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Tom Sims Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.