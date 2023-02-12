BMW meets 2022 pretax earnings target, Focus magazine cites CFO as saying

Companies Bayerische Motoren Werke AG Follow















BERLIN, Feb 12 (Reuters) - BMW (BMWG.DE) met its 2022 target for significantly higher pretax earnings than in the previous year, Focus Money magazine reported on Sunday, citing the German carmaker's chief financial officer.

"We had no reason to correct the forecasts ... Otherwise we wouldn't be sitting here so relaxed," CFO Nicolas Peter was quoted as saying by Focus Money magazine.

The carmaker, which is due to publish its full-year results in mid-March, was not immediately available to confirm the report.

Peter said demand was very robust in America and that Europe's order backlog was still high but new orders were weakening in the United Kingdom and Germany. "France and Spain are doing better," he told Focus Money.

Reporting by Riham Alkousaa; Editing by Susan Fenton











