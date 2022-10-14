BMW to move production of electric minis from UK to China -The Times















Oct 14 (Reuters) - Automaker BMW (BMWG.DE) is set to move production of its electric minis from the United Kingdom to China, The Times reported on Friday.

The company denied the Times report on moving production to China from the UK.

BMW makes 40,000 electric Minis a year at its Cowley factory on the outskirts of Oxford and plans to end the production by next year end, the report added.

