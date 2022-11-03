BMW plans direct sales of its cars, CFO tells newspaper















BERLIN, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Buyers of a BMW (BMWG.DE) should be able to order a car directly from the manufacturer in the future with no need to involve a car dealer, its finance chief told Muenchner Merkur.

"We want to give customers the opportunity to order directly from us," Nicolas Peter said in an interview published on Thursday.

The new structure was to apply for the Mini model from 2024 and for BMW models from 2026. BMW was in "constructive talks" with its network of car dealers, he said.

Reporting by Kirsti Knolle, Editing by Miranda Murray











