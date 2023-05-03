BMW plans further share buyback programme of up to $2.2 billion

The logo of German automaker BMW is seen in Brussels
The logo of German automaker BMW is seen in Brussels, Belgium February 28, 2023. REUTERS/Yves Herman

FRANKFURT, May 3 (Reuters) - The German automaker BMW (BMWG.DE) said on Wednesday that it had approved a further share buyback of up to 2 billion euros ($2.21 billion).

It is scheduled to start when a current buyback program concludes. The move was decided by BMW's management board on Wednesday, BMW said.

($1 = 0.9048 euros)

Reporting by Tom Sims;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next