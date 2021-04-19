Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Chinese demand, higher prices boost BMW's Q1 earnings

A logo of German luxury carmaker BMW, is seen ahead of the company's annual news conference in Munich, Germany, March 20, 2019. REUTERS/Michael Dalder/File Photo

BMW's (BMWG.DE) first-quarter earnings bounced back more strongly than expected from a pandemic-ravaged first three months of last year, the German carmaker said on Monday, helped by higher prices and strong Chinese demand.

In an unscheduled release, the company said its earnings before tax leapt by 370% to 3.76 billion euros ($4.53 billion), according to preliminary figures, with sales growing in all major regions and across brands.

It noted particular strength in China, as well as positive price developments and high demand for used cars, and added earnings had exceeded market expectations.

German rival Daimler (DAIGn.DE) said last week soaring Chinese demand for luxury Mercedes-Benz cars and higher prices drove a better-than-expected profit in its first quarter. read more

BMW is scheduled to announce full earnings figures on May 7.

($1 = 0.8306 euros)

