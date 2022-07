BMW to resume production at Dingolfing site from Tuesday

BMW logo is seen during Munich Auto Show, IAA Mobility 2021 in Munich, Germany, September 8, 2021. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

BERLIN, July 18 (Reuters) - German carmaker BMW (BMWG.DE) will resume production at its Dingolfing site from Tuesday, a spokesperson said.

The site in southern Germany had halted production on Monday due to rail disruptions, local news outlet BR24 had reported.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Victoria Waldersee, Writing by Miranda Murray, Editing by Maria Sheahan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.