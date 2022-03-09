BMW to resume production at some plants

BMW logo is seen during Munich Auto Show, IAA Mobility 2021 in Munich, Germany, September 8, 2021. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay/

BERLIN, March 9 (Reuters) - BMW will gradually resume production at its Munich and Dingolfing plants next week, a company spokesperson said on Wednesday, after suspending production earlier this week due to supply chain issues caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Production of the BMW Mini would remain suspended in Oxford for two weeks, the company said.

Other plants in Germany and the rest of Europe were operating as normal, but the carmaker expected further interruptions due to both the Ukraine crisis and ongoing chip shortages, it said.

European carmakers including Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE), Porsche and Audi are struggling to obtain crucial wire harnesses as suppliers in western Ukraine have been shuttered by Russia's invasion, forcing them to curtail production. read more

Reporting by Christina Amann, Writing by Victoria Waldersee Editing by Miranda Murray

