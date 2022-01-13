BMW says too soon to bring battery cells in-house - "we have secured our needs"

A logo of BMW is seen outside a BMW car dealer, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Brussels, Belgium May 28, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman

BERLIN, Jan 13 (Reuters) - BMW , which reported record brand sales in 2021 and is optimistic it has hit the top end of its 9.5-10.5% profit estimate, remains cautious of bringing battery cell production in-house too fast, its finance chief said on Thursday.

The carmaker, which buys battery cells from CATL (300750.SZ), Samsung (006400.KS) and Northvolt, among others, is building one pilot plant to produce its own cells but won't scale up until battery technology has developed further, Nicolas Peter said in an interview with Reuters.

"We are not yet at the point where we can say what technology will accompany us for the next 10-15 years," he said. "That's why it's important to invest a lot of resources with worldwide partners in battery cell development."

"We have secured our needs for the next few years very well with the partners we have."

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Victoria Waldersee and Christina Amann, Editing by Miranda Murray

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.