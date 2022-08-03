BMW sees earnings margin drop amid China JV consolidation

A BMW iX Flow with color-shifting material is displayed during CES 2022 at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. January 6, 2022. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

BERLIN, Aug 3 (Reuters) - BMW saw a drop in its automotive margin on earnings before interest and taxes to 8.2% from 15.8% last year as the consolidation of its Chinese joint venture BMW Brilliance dampened earnings, it said on Wednesday.

The carmaker reported a group net profit of 3.05 billion euros ($3.10 billion) from 4.8 billion euros last year.

It confirmed its outlook of 7-9% for the automotive segment but said it expects full-year deliveries to be slightly below last year.

($1 = 0.9823 euros)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Victoria Waldersee

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.