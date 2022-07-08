BMW sells 13% fewer cars in H1 2022

BMW logo is seen during Munich Auto Show, IAA Mobility 2021 in Munich, Germany, September 8, 2021. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

BERLIN, July 8 (Reuters) - Munich-based carmaker BMW (BMWG.DE) sold nearly a seventh fewer vehicles in the first half of 2022 compared with the same period in 2021 amid chip shortages and intermittent lockdowns in China.

From January to June, 1.16 million BMWs, Mini and Rolls-Royces were delivered, the group said on Friday. That was 13.3% fewer than in the first half of 2021, the strongest sales period in the company's history, according to the German carmaker.

Sales fell by nearly 20% in the second quarter, it said.

Sales of electric cars rose 110% in the first half of the year to nearly 76,000 BMWs and Mini cars, the company said.

BMW is thus on track to more than double sales of fully electric vehicles by the end of the year as planned.

Reporting by Alexander Huebner, Writing by Miranda Murray, Editing by Paul Carrel

