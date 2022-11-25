BMW to substantially expand its investment in Debrecen -Hungary foreign minister

BMW logo is seen on a vehicle at the BMW manufacturing plant in Greer, South Carolina, U.S., October 19, 2022. REUTERS/Bob Strong

BUDAPEST, Nov 25 (Reuters) - German carmaker BMW (BMWG.DE) will substantially expand its investment in Debrecen, the Hungarian minister of foreign affairs said in a Facebook post on Friday.

Peter Szijjarto said he would reveal details of the project later in the day. BMW's plant under construction in Debrecen is set to open in 2025.

Reporting by Krisztina Than and Anita Komuves

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next / Editor's Picks