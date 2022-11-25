BMW to substantially expand its investment in Debrecen -Hungary foreign minister















BUDAPEST, Nov 25 (Reuters) - German carmaker BMW (BMWG.DE) will substantially expand its investment in Debrecen, the Hungarian minister of foreign affairs said in a Facebook post on Friday.

Peter Szijjarto said he would reveal details of the project later in the day. BMW's plant under construction in Debrecen is set to open in 2025.

Reporting by Krisztina Than and Anita Komuves











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.