BorgWarner's second-quarter results beat estimates on auto parts demand

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Auto parts supplier BorgWarner (BWA.N) reported second-quarter results on Wednesday that beat analysts' estimates, helped by sustained demand from automakers ramping up output.

The Michigan-based company, whose customers include Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE), General Motors (GM.N) and Ford (F.N), over the past two years has also been realigning itself to become an EV supplier.

On an adjusted basis, BorgWarner earned $1.35 per share in the second quarter, beating estimates of $1.08 per share, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

The company posted a quarterly revenue of $4.52 billion, compared with estimates of $4.07 billion.

BorgWarner, however, trimmed its full-year sales outlook to between $14.2 billion and $14.6 billion, compared with its prior forecast of $17.1 billion to $17.9 billion, to take into account the impact of discontinued operations related to a spin-off.

The company said in February it would spin off its fuel systems and aftermarket segments, and form a new company called PHINIA (PHIN.N).

