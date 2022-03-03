Skip to main content
Skip to floating mini video
Reuters home

Brandenburg to hold news conference on Tesla gigafactory on Friday

1 minute read

A view shows the entrance to the construction site of the future Tesla Gigafactory in Gruenheide near Berlin, Germany, August 12, 2021. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke/File Photo

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com

BERLIN, March 3 (Reuters) - The German state of Brandenburg has called a news conference for Friday at which it will announce its decision on approval for the planned Tesla (TSLA.O) gigafactory near Berlin, it said on Thursday.

"The approval procedure for the e-car and battery factory of the U.S. company Tesla in Gruenheide in Brandenburg is nearing completion. This will be announced tomorrow at a press conference in the State Chancellery in Potsdam," the state government said in a statement.

Earlier, Handelsblatt reported that Tesla had won final approval from the Brandenburg state environment office for its gigafactory. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Writing by Madeline Chambers Editing by Paul Carrel

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters