Brazil auto production up 0.4% in April, sales rise 0.3%, automakers association says

SAO PAULO, May 10 (Reuters) - Brazilian auto industry production rose 0.4% in April from the previous month, totaling 185,449 units, automakers association Anfavea said on Tuesday.

Production was down 2.9% from the same month a year earlier, the association added.

Sales of autos were up 0.3% in April from March, at 147,242 units, but fell 15.9% year on year.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr.; Writing by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Catherine Evans

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.