Brazil to provide financing to industry, lower auto taxes

Brazil's Vice President Geraldo Alckmin reacts during a meeting between Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and auto industry leaders, in Brasilia
Brazil's Vice President Geraldo Alckmin reacts during a meeting between Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and auto industry leaders to announce measures to boost car purchases by low-income Brazilians, at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, May 25, 2023. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

BRASILIA, May 25 (Reuters) - Brazil's state development bank BNDES will provide 4 billion reais ($799.47 million) in dollar-denominated financing for local industry, Vice President Geraldo Alckmin said on Thursday.

He also announced the government would lower the PIS and COFINS federal taxes levied on vehicles of up to 120,000 reais in a bid to modernize the local fleet and reduce the price of autos for consumers.

($1 = 5.0033 reais)

Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu; Editing by Steven Grattan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next