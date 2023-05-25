Brazil to provide financing to industry, lower auto taxes















BRASILIA, May 25 (Reuters) - Brazil's state development bank BNDES will provide 4 billion reais ($799.47 million) in dollar-denominated financing for local industry, Vice President Geraldo Alckmin said on Thursday.

He also announced the government would lower the PIS and COFINS federal taxes levied on vehicles of up to 120,000 reais in a bid to modernize the local fleet and reduce the price of autos for consumers.

($1 = 5.0033 reais)

Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu; Editing by Steven Grattan











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.