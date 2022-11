SAO PAULO, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Brazil's auto industry production fell 0.8% in October from the previous month, totaling 206,000 units, data from automakers association Anfavea showed on Tuesday.

Auto sales in the South American country were down 6.7% in the period to 180,900 vehicles, Anfavea added.

Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr. Editing by Chris Reese











