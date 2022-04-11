Brazil's Gol sees loss of 1.98 real per share in Q1

The logo of Brazilian airline Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA is seen on a tail of an airplane at Augusto Severo International Airport in Natal, Brazil November 23, 2018. Picture taken November 23, 2018. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

April 11 (Reuters) - Brazilian airline Gol SA (GOLL4.SA) said on Monday it expects to report a loss of 1.98 real per share in the first quarter of 2022 and a loss of 78 cents per American Depositary Share.

The company also said its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) margin should be at about 11% in the quarter.

Reporting by Carolina Pulice and Peter Frontini; Editing by Leslie Adler

