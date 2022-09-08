Brazil's Mercedes-Benz union goes on strike after layoffs announced

The Mercedes-Benz logo is seen near the Daimler headquarters, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Stuttgart, Germany, April 22, 2020. REUTERS/Andreas Gebert

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Brazilian workers at Mercedes-Benz (DTGGe.DE) have gone on strike after the Brazilian arm of the company announced plans to lay off 3,600 employees, their union said on Thursday.

The Sindicato dos Metalurgicos do Grande ABC union said in a statement that workers would strike until Sept. 12 after the company said it would lay off 3,600 workers and outsource operations at its truck and bus chassis plant in Brazil's Sao Paulo state. read more

"Many times in a negotiation process not everything the union wants will prevail, but also not everything the company wants," said the union president, Moises Selerges.

He said that until last week the company was still hiring workers, which would make the layoffs "not logical" and "irrational."

(This story corrects headline, text to show strike starting today, not next week)

Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; editing by Richard Pullin

