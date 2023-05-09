Brembo raises 2023 guidance on revenue after solid Q1 results

Companies Brembo SpA Follow















May 9 (Reuters) - Brembo (BRBI.MI) raised its full-year guidance on revenue after posting an 11.6% rise in core profit in the first quarter, the Italian brake maker said on Tuesday.

The Bergamo-based company expects a 10% revenue growth in 2023, from a previous guidance of a mid-single-digit increase.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) came in at 168.3 million euros ($185.26 million).

Revenues stood at 961.9 million euros, beating a 944 million euros analysts' consensus provided by Intesa Sanpaolo.

($1 = 0.9084 euros)

Reporting by Romolo Tosiani, editing by Gianluca Semeraro











