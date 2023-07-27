Brembo reports strong H1 EBITDA up 12.7%

Brembo brake disc systems are seen at the showroom in the factory in Curno
Brembo brake disc systems are seen at the showroom in the factory in Curno, Italy June 19, 2017. Picture taken June 19, 2017. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo/File Photo

July 27 (Reuters) - Italy's Brembo (BRBI.MI) posted half-year earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) up 12.7% to 344 million euros ($383.2 million), driven by all the business segments and all the markets in which it operates, the brake maker said on Thursday.

Brembo confirmed it sees revenue growth of about 10% this year, with percentage margins in line with the previous year.

The premium brake maker's revenues stood at 1.95 billion euros up 11.6% year-on-year, with a net profit of 167.8 million euros, also up 12.7%.

The Bergamo-based group shareholders' meeting approved a proposal to transfer the company's registered office to the Netherlands, a move announced in June.

($1 = 0.8977 euros)

Reporting by Romolo Tosiani Editing by Keith Weir

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next