Brembo reports strong H1 EBITDA up 12.7%

Companies Brembo SpA Follow

July 27 (Reuters) - Italy's Brembo (BRBI.MI) posted half-year earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) up 12.7% to 344 million euros ($383.2 million), driven by all the business segments and all the markets in which it operates, the brake maker said on Thursday.

Brembo confirmed it sees revenue growth of about 10% this year, with percentage margins in line with the previous year.

The premium brake maker's revenues stood at 1.95 billion euros up 11.6% year-on-year, with a net profit of 167.8 million euros, also up 12.7%.

The Bergamo-based group shareholders' meeting approved a proposal to transfer the company's registered office to the Netherlands, a move announced in June.

($1 = 0.8977 euros)

Reporting by Romolo Tosiani Editing by Keith Weir

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.