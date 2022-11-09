Brembo ups 2022 sales growth guidance after strong Q3















Nov 9 (Reuters) - Italian brakes maker Brembo (BRBI.MI) hiked its full-year revenue growth guidance on Wednesday, after posting a jump in core earnings for the third quarter and citing a robust orders backlog for the coming months.

The company, which makes brakes for automakers including Ferrari (RACE.MI) and Tesla (TSLA.O) as well as several Formula One teams, guided for a year-on-year revenue growth of 30% for 2022, compared with a previously estimated increase of around 26%.

It also said that core earnings margins for 2022 would be in line with the first nine months of the year at 17.7%.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) in the July-September period rose around 59% to 177 million euros ($177.87 million) from 111.4 million euros a year ago.

($1 = 0.9951 euros)

