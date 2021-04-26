Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

Autos & TransportationBritish Airways CEO says "great opportunity" for UK-U.S. travel

Reuters
1 minute read

A helicopter flies near British Airways Boeing 747 jumbo jets parked to be used for salvage and parts after the airline retired its whole 747 fleet, amongst the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, Cotswold Airport, Kemble, Britain, April 23, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville

The chief executive of British Airways said there was a "great opportunity" for Britain and the United States to open a travel corridor given their high vaccination rates.

Speaking to an online industry conference, BA CEO Sean Doyle called on Britain to make its travel rules more simple and accessible, and said there was a need for more co-ordination between different countries on travel rules.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Autos & Transportation

Autos & Transportation · 10:31 AM UTCU.S. auto dealers are winners as chip shortage lifts vehicle profits

Mike Bowsher shakes his head in wonder when he hears yet another customer at one of his Buick-GMC dealerships near Atlanta has agreed to pay full sticker price of more than $71,000 for a top-of-the-line GMC Yukon XL Denali SUV that is still being assembled at a General Motors (GM.N) factory.

Autos & TransportationSupreme Court seeks U.S. government views on VW emissions case
Autos & TransportationBritish Airways CEO says "great opportunity" for UK-U.S. travel
Autos & TransportationAnalysis: Digital passes fail to banish airline fears over airport chaos
Autos & TransportationTesla to add EV components recycling facilities at Shanghai factory