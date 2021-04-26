A helicopter flies near British Airways Boeing 747 jumbo jets parked to be used for salvage and parts after the airline retired its whole 747 fleet, amongst the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, Cotswold Airport, Kemble, Britain, April 23, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville

The chief executive of British Airways said there was a "great opportunity" for Britain and the United States to open a travel corridor given their high vaccination rates.

Speaking to an online industry conference, BA CEO Sean Doyle called on Britain to make its travel rules more simple and accessible, and said there was a need for more co-ordination between different countries on travel rules.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.