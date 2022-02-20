1 minute read
British carmaker Lotus is planning a multibillion-pound flotation -The Times
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Feb 20 (Reuters) - British carmaker Lotus is planning a multibillion-pound flotation and the company is speaking to prospective investors, The Times reported, without citing the source of the information.
Lotus is moving to open a production plant in China and is targeting annual sales of 100,000 by the end of the decade, the newspaper said.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru; editing by Grant McCool
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.