British carmaker Lotus is planning a multibillion-pound flotation -The Times

A Lotus sign is seen at the car plant headquarters in Hethel, Britain June 23, 2021. Picture taken June 23, 2021. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Feb 20 (Reuters) - British carmaker Lotus is planning a multibillion-pound flotation and the company is speaking to prospective investors, The Times reported, without citing the source of the information.

Lotus is moving to open a production plant in China and is targeting annual sales of 100,000 by the end of the decade, the newspaper said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru; editing by Grant McCool

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.