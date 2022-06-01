British regulator orders CHC to unwind helicopter services deal with Babcock

June 1 (Reuters) - Britain's antitrust regulator has ordered CHC Group to sell the helicopter services business it bought from Babcock International (BAB.L) in September as the deal reduces competition in the sector.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said on Wednesday it found that CHC and Babcock were two of just four suppliers of oil and gas offshore helicopter services in the UK.

"Offshore oil and gas are important industries for the UK, and helicopter companies play a vital role in transporting workers safely to and from oil rigs," said Kip Meek, chair of the CMA inquiry group.

"Competition is vital to avoid higher prices or poorer quality, problems that ultimately increase costs to UK consumers."

The regulator said it required CHC to sell the business to ensure four competitors remain in the market.

CHC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The company completed its purchase of Babcock's oil and gas aviation business in September for 10 million pounds ($12.59 million).

($1 = 0.7943 pounds)

Reporting by Muhammed Husain in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.