British union rejects Rolls-Royce's latest pay offer

A Rolls Royce logo is pictured during the European Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (EBACE) in Geneva, Switzerland, May 23, 2022. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

LONDON, June 21 (Reuters) - Workers' union Unite on Tuesday rejected aircraft engine maker Rolls-Royce's (RR.L) latest pay offer, which included a 2000-pound ($2,455) cash lump sum to much of its British workforce, saying it still fell short of expectations.

"The revised offer still falls a long way short of the cost of living crisis claim submitted by our members and their expectations," a Unite spokesperson said via email. "Unite senior reps are in discussions to decide next steps."

($1 = 0.8147 pounds)

Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar

