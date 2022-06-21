British union rejects Rolls-Royce's latest pay offer
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
LONDON, June 21 (Reuters) - Workers' union Unite on Tuesday rejected aircraft engine maker Rolls-Royce's (RR.L) latest pay offer, which included a 2000-pound ($2,455) cash lump sum to much of its British workforce, saying it still fell short of expectations.
"The revised offer still falls a long way short of the cost of living crisis claim submitted by our members and their expectations," a Unite spokesperson said via email. "Unite senior reps are in discussions to decide next steps."
($1 = 0.8147 pounds)
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.