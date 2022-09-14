1 minute read
Buttigieg says railroads, unions need to move to reach deal
DETROIT, Sept 14 (Reuters) - U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg urged railroads and unions to reach a deal ahead of a Friday deadline for a potential rail shutdown.
"Everybody is going to have to move a little in order to get a deal done," Buttigieg told reporters on the sidelines of the Detroit auto show.
Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Chris Reese
