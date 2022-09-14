Buttigieg says railroads, unions need to move to reach deal

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

FILE PHOTO - U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg testifies before a Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee hearing on President Biden's proposed budget request for the Department of Transportation, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., May 3, 2022. REUTERS/Michael A. McCoy

DETROIT, Sept 14 (Reuters) - U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg urged railroads and unions to reach a deal ahead of a Friday deadline for a potential rail shutdown.

"Everybody is going to have to move a little in order to get a deal done," Buttigieg told reporters on the sidelines of the Detroit auto show.

Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Chris Reese

