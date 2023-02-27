Rail companies should join U.S. employee safety program, urges Buttigieg















WASHINGTON, Feb 27 (Reuters) - U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg on Monday urged seven major North American freight rail companies to join a voluntary employee safety reporting program after the Feb. 3 derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, of a Norfolk Southern-operated (NSC.N) train.

The "Confidential Close Call Reporting System" encourages employees to report safety hazards by protecting workers from reprisal when they come forward, Buttigieg said in letters to the carriers, noting that no major freight rail companies participate in the program, which he said has proven to reduce accidents and deaths.

Buttigieg wrote to Norfolk Southern, Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNSF), Canadian National (CNR.TO), Canadian Pacific (CP.TO), CSX (CSX.O), Kansas City Southern and Union Pacific (UNP.N) asking for decisions by the end of the week so he can publicize the companies' choices.

A group representing the railroads and Norfolk Southern did not immediately comment.

Buttigieg noted Amtrak, many commuter rail entities and short line railroad companies participate.

"By refusing to take this commonsense step, you are sending an undesirable message about your level of commitment to the safety of your workers and the American communities where you operate," Buttigieg wrote, adding the department is taking steps toward making the program mandatory.

The accident caused a fire and sent a cloud of smoke over the town, forcing thousands of residents to evacuate while railroad crews drained and burned off chemicals.

No fatalities or injuries have been reported, but residents have demanded answers about potential health risks.

Buttigieg told reporters last week he wants major rail companies to adopt safer tank cars by 2025, rather than 2029 as required under a law passed in 2015, and sharply higher maximum fines.

The rail industry says 99.9% of all hazmat shipments reach their destination without incident and the hazmat accident rate has declined by 55% since 2012.

Some rail safety requirements were withdrawn under former U.S. President Donald Trump.

On Friday, the House Oversight and Accountability Committee launched an investigation into Buttigieg's response to the derailment and have sought documents and information related to the accident.

Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Mark Porter and Josie Kao











