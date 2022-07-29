BYD to recall more Tang DM hybrids in China over battery pack tray -regulator

People visit the BYD booth during a media day for the Auto Shanghai show in Shanghai, China, April 19, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

SHANGHAI, July 29 (Reuters) - China's BYD Co Ltd is recalling more Tang DM vehicles due to faults with the battery pack trays which pose water inflow risks, the country's market regulator said.

The world's biggest electric vehicle maker by sales will recall 52,928 of the best-selling plug-in hybrid model produced between April 5, 2021 and April 18, 2022, according to a statement by the State Administration for Market Regulation on Friday.

In April, the regulator announced a recall of 9,663 Tang DM-i cars saying a defect in the battery pack could cause fires.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Zhang Yan, Brenda Goh; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.