Canada, Ontario to give up to C$15 bln in incentives for Stellantis-LGES battery plant

OTTAWA, July 6 (Reuters) - Canada's federal government and Ontario said on Thursday they would together provide up to C$15 billion ($11.3 billion) in performance incentives for a Stellantis-LG Energy Solution (LGES) (STLAM.MI), electric-vehicle battery plant being built in Windsor.

"Today's announcement will protect and create thousands of good-paying jobs for workers, including unionized jobs, as we establish an end-to-end electric vehicle supply chain to strengthen the clean economy," the federal and provincial governments said in a joint statement.

($1 = 1.3320 Canadian dollars)

Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Ottawa















