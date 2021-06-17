Canoo picks Oklahoma as site for a plant it intends to build-CEO

DETROIT, June 17 (Reuters) - Electric vehicle startup Canoo (GOEV.O) has picked the state of Oklahoma to locate an assembly plant it intends to build, Chief Executive Tony Aquila said on Thursday.

The plant will be located on about 400 acres of land in Pryor, Oklahoma, in the northeast part of the state, 45 minutes from Tulsa, Aquila said during the company's investor relations meeting.

