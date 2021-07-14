Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Car maker Daimler reports Q2 preliminary adjusted EBIT of 5.42 billion euros

The Daimler logo is seen before the Daimler annual shareholder meeting in Berlin, Germany, April 5, 2018. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

July 15 (Reuters) - Car maker Daimler (DAIGn.DE) on Thursday reported preliminary adjusted group earnings before interest and tax of 5.42 billion euros ($6.42 billion) for the second quarter.

Adjusted EBIT for Mercedes-Benz cars and vans was 3.60 billion euros, and for Daimler trucks and buses it was 831 million euros, the company said in a statement.

Daimler Group's preliminary EBIT for the second quarter was 5.19 billion euros, it added.

($1 = 0.8448 euros)

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

