Car maker Daimler reports Q2 preliminary adjusted EBIT of 5.42 billion euros

The Daimler logo is seen before the Daimler annual shareholder meeting in Berlin, Germany, April 5, 2018. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

July 15 (Reuters) - Car maker Daimler (DAIGn.DE) on Thursday reported preliminary adjusted group earnings before interest and tax of 5.42 billion euros ($6.42 billion) for the second quarter.

Adjusted EBIT for Mercedes-Benz cars and vans was 3.60 billion euros, and for Daimler trucks and buses it was 831 million euros, the company said in a statement.

Daimler Group's preliminary EBIT for the second quarter was 5.19 billion euros, it added.

($1 = 0.8448 euros)

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler

