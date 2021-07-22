Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Car parts maker Valeo confirms outlook as earnings rise

1 minute read

The company logo of auto parts maker Valeo is seen outisde a factory at Etaples, northern France, December 28, 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS, July 22 (Reuters) - French car parts maker Valeo (VLOF.PA) on Thursday confirmed its 2021 financial outlook as it posted increased first-half sales and profit.

Valeo's first-half earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to 1.21 billion euros ($1.41 billion) from 202 million a year earlier, while sales rose to about 9 billion euros from 7.1 billion.

"In a challenging environment marked by a shortage of electronic components and rising raw material prices, we can confirm our objectives for full-year 2021," said Valeo chairman and CEO Jacques Aschenbroich.

($1 = 0.8502 euros)

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

