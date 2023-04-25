Car parts maker Valeo's first-quarter sales up 15%

Companies Valeo SE Follow















April 25 (Reuters) - French car parts maker Valeo (VLOF.PA) on Tuesday reported first-quarter sales up 15% year on year, in line with expectations.

The result was driven by its powertrain and driving assistance (ADAS) businesses.

Sales in the three months to March 31 were 5.48 billion euros ($6 billion), against the average forecast of 5.46 billion euros from 14 analysts polled by the company.

($1 = 0.9117 euros)

Reporting by Andrey Sychev and Augustin Turpin Editing by David Goodman











