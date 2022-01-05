Carlyle buys $510 mln stake in logistics arm from Hyundai Motor Group owner family members

Euisun Chung, executive chair of Hyundai Motor Group, speaks at a Hyundai news conference during CES 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. January 4, 2022. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

SEOUL, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Private equity giant Carlyle Group (CG.O) bought a 10% stake in logistics company Hyundai Glovis Co Ltd (086280.KS) worth about 611 billion won ($510 million), Hyundai Motor Group said on Wednesday.

The shares in the Hyundai Motor (005380.KS) affiliate were sold by Hyundai Motor Group Chairman Euisun Chung and Honorary Chairman Mong-Koo Chung, Hyundai Glovis said in a regulatory filing. Mong-Koo Chung and Euisun Chung are father and son.

"Carlyle’s deep sector expertise and strong operational value-creation capabilities will benefit the corporate value and the shareholder value of Hyundai Glovis going forward," the group said in a statement.

Carlyle did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

South Korea recently strengthened its antitrust regulations against listed companies with more than 20% held by owner families, down from a 30% stake.

($1 = 1,198.1300 won)

Reporting by Joyce Lee & Heekyong Yang; editing by Jason Neely, Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Kim Coghill

