A view shows the logo of Stellantis at the entrance of the company's factory in Hordain, France, July 7, 2021. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol/File Photo

PARIS, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Carmaker Stellantis (STLA.MI), whose brands include Citroen and Fiat, said it would announce a new long-term strategic plan in March.

"A bright future ahead: Long-term strategic plan to be announced on March 1, 2022 ," the company said on Wednesday.

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta, Editing by Louise Heavens

