Carmaker Stellantis offers French workers 1,400 euro bonus payment to ease inflation pain

Stellantis employees work on the e-DCT electrified automatic vehicle transmission assembly line at the carmaker Stellantis factory in Metz, France, June 29, 2022. REUTERS/Gilles Guillaume/File Photo

PARIS, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Stellantis (STLA.MI) will hand its staff in France a 1,400 euro ($1,349.60) one-off payment to help them cope with rising consumer prices and will bring forward salary negotiations for 2023 to December, said the carmaker, after talks with unions.

Europe's cost-of-living crisis is putting upwards pressure on wage inflation, as companies across the continent face demands from employees to cushion the impact of rising prices.

Rival carmaker Renault (RENA.PA) last week offered staff over 1,000 euros in exceptional payments, while retailer Carrefour (CARR.PA) offered a 2.5% pay hike alongside a 100 euro one-off payment in October and a discount on purchases, unions said.

($1 = 1.0373 euros)

Reporting by Gilles Guillaume; Editing by Richard Lough

