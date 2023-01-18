Carmaker Stellantis strikes nickel sulphate supply deal with Terrafame

Companies Stellantis NV Follow















PARIS, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Carmaker Stellantis (STLA.MI) and Finnish company Terrafame announced on Wednesday that they had struck a deal whereby Terrafame will supply Stellantis with nickel sulphate over a five-year period, starting from 2025 onwards.

(This story has been corrected to change the name of the company to Terrafame in the headline and the first paragraph)

