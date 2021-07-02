Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Autos & Transportation

Carmaker Stellantis: talks continue with Italian government over new factory

2 minute read

A Stellantis sign is seen outside its headquarters in Auburn Hills, Michigan, U.S., June 10, 2021. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

PARIS, July 2 (Reuters) - Carmaker Stellantis (STLA.MI) said on Friday that talks were continuing with the Italian government over the possible construction of a new battery plant, or gigafactory, in Italy.

Stellantis, which already has two battery factory projects in France and Germany, has said that adding gigafactories in Europe and the United States would be decided this year.

The company is holding talks on this with Rome, as Italy is one of its main production hubs in Europe.

Stellantis also expects to announce later this month more stringent targets regarding its CO2 emissions in Europe, said Stellantis' CEO Carlos Tavares on Friday.

Since Stellantis was formed this year through the merger of Fiat Chrysler and France's PSA, production in Italy has been under scrutiny for costing more than elsewhere in Europe, while Stellantis - like many in its sector - is also working on more environmentally-friendly vehicles.

Last month, Stellantis' peer Renault (RENA.PA) unveiled a more ambitious strategy for electric vehicles (EVs), betting on new, affordable versions of its iconic small cars of the past to catch up with Volkswagen (VOWG.DE) in the fast-growing sector. read more

Reporting by Gilles Guillaume; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Autos & Transportation

Autos & Transportation · 12:05 PM UTCTesla top-of-range car caught fire while owner was driving, lawyer says

A Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) Model S Plaid electric vehicle burst into flames on Tuesday while the owner was driving, just three days after the $129,900, top-of-the-range car was delivered following its June launch, an attorney for the driver told Reuters.

Autos & TransportationU.S. quarterly auto sales jump on strong SUV demand, shift to EVs
Autos & TransportationGermany to have 1 million electric cars on the road in July - paper
Autos & TransportationVolkswagen sees strongest first-half U.S. sales since 1973
Autos & TransportationFord quarterly U.S. auto sales rise on strong SUV, EV demand