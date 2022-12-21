Carnival Corp misses quarterly revenue estimates as inflation hits consumer demand















Dec 21 (Reuters) - Carnival Corp (CCL.N), (CCL.L) missed market estimates for quarterly revenue on Wednesday as inflation-hit consumers turn cautious about discretionary spending such as cruise travel.

Shares of the company fell about 4% in premarket trade.

Companies such as Carnival which offer cruise travel to mass markets have been discounting to attract more passengers but surging prices of essentials has pushed consumers to rethink their discretionary spending and focus more on needs-based consumable goods.

The ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict has further cut into profit margins of cruise operators such as Carnival and Royal Caribbean Group (RCL.N), as the companies continue to battle rising fuel prices, a stronger U.S. dollar and higher interest rates

The cruise operator's revenue rose to $3.84 billion in the quarter ending Nov. 30 from $1.29 billion a year earlier, but missed analysts' average estimate of $3.91 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The company's net loss, however, narrowed to about $1.60 billion, or $1.27 per share, in the fourth quarter, from $2.62 billion, or $2.31 per share, a year earlier.

Reporting by Granth Vanaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri











