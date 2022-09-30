Carnival Corp misses revenue estimates as inflation dampens travel plans

The Carnival cruise ship Sunrise is seen docked at Miami Port, in Miami, Florida, U.S., June 18, 2022. Picture taken with a drone. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Carnival Corp (CCL.N), (CCL.L) on Friday missed Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue as inflation forced consumers to restrain from splurging on cruise travel, sending its shares down 7% in premarket trading.

The company also said it expects breakeven to slightly negative adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization for the fourth quarter ending Nov. 30.

Carnival, which has a higher exposure to the mass-market category that's more affected by inflation, has been heavily discounting and ramping up advertisements to attract passengers after a long pandemic-led interval.

The cruise operator's revenue in the third quarter ended August 31 rose to $4.31 billion from $546 million a year earlier, but missed analysts' average estimate of $4.90 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net loss narrowed to $770 million, or 65 cents per share, from $2.84 billion, or $2.50 per share, a year earlier.

Reporting by Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli

