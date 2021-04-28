Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

Autos & TransportationCascade Investment says "fully supports" talks between CN Rail and Kansas City Southern

Reuters
2 minutes read

A logo of the Kansas City Southern (KCS) Railway Company is pictured in Toluca, Mexico October 1, 2018. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Bill Gates' Cascade Investment said on Wednesday it "fully supports" the ongoing talks between Canadian National Railway (CNR.TO) and Kansas City Southern (KSU.N) over Canadian National's takeover bid for the U.S. railroad.

Canadian National made an unsolicited $33.7 billion offer for Kansas City Southern last week, topping Canadian Pacific's $25 billion bid.

"There is a clear path to completion as Canadian National has stated its commitment to address any reasonable regulatory requirements," said Charles Zehren, a spokesperson for Cascade Investment.

"Canadian National's cash and stock proposal also offers greater financial value and certainty to Kansas City Southern shareholders. Cascade looks forward to participating in the value a combination with KCS will create for all stakeholders."

Cascade Investment held a 14.25% stake in Canadian National as of March 23. Kansas City Southern is still evaluating if Canadian National's offer could lead to a "superior proposal."

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Autos & Transportation

Autos & Transportation · April 27, 2021 · 11:11 PM UTCTesla shares drop after muted Q1 results as a global chip crunch persists

Shares of Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) fell more than 4% on Tuesday as its first-quarter earnings results failed to alleviate investor concerns about its lofty evaluation, as well as a prolonged global chip shortage and rising competition.

Autos & TransportationU.S. auto suppliers oppose setting gas-powered phase-out date
Autos & TransportationFord accelerates EV battery development
Autos & TransportationToyota to buy Lyft unit in boost to self-driving plans
Autos & TransportationUnited Auto Workers presses GM, Ford on unionizing battery plants