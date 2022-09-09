CATL's battery unit operates in compliance with COVID curbs

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

A sign of Chinese battery maker Contemporary Amperex Technology Ltd (CATL) is seen on its building in Ningde, Fujian province, China August 8, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer

SHANGHAI, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Chinese battery maker Contemporary Amperex Technology Co's (300750.SZ) Yibin plant, which mainly supplies battery cells to Tesla Shanghai, said it is operating in compliance with COVID-19 control measures required by local government.

The Yibin plant is operating under a so-called closed-loop management that required workers to sleep near production lines and out of contact with others outside.

