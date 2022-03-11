CERAWEEK PG&E partners with Ford Motor on bidirectional EV charging

The charging socket is seen on Ford Motor Co's electric Mustang Mach-E vehicle during a photo shoot at a studio in Warren, Michigan, U.S. October 29, 2019. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

March 10 (Reuters) - California utility PG&E Corp (PCG.N) is partnering with U.S. automaker Ford Motor Co (F.N) to bring bidirectional charging electric vehicles to its customers, the utility's chief executive said on Thursday.

"We're announcing today our partnership with Ford Motor Co to bring bidirectional charging vehicles, specifically the Ford F-150 Lightning, to the PG&E customers," Patti Poppe said at the CERAWEEK conference in Houston.

The pilot program will test how the Lightning electric pickup can interact with the grid to support electric reliability by providing backup power for customers' homes in the utility's service area, PG&E said.

Reporting by Ernest Scheyder and Ben Klayman; Editing by Tom Hogue

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.