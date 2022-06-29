China car retail sales up 28% in June 20-26 - China auto industry body

Cars drive on the road during the morning rush hour in Beijing, China, July 2, 2019. REUTERS/Jason Lee/File Photo

BEIJING, June 29 (Reuters) - Retail car sales in China jumped 28% during June 20 to June 26 compared with the same period in May, data from the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) showed.

Sales of passenger vehicles in that period rose to 487,000 units, up 33% from a year earlier, the association said on Wednesday.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.