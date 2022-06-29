1 minute read
China car retail sales up 28% in June 20-26 - China auto industry body
BEIJING, June 29 (Reuters) - Retail car sales in China jumped 28% during June 20 to June 26 compared with the same period in May, data from the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) showed.
Sales of passenger vehicles in that period rose to 487,000 units, up 33% from a year earlier, the association said on Wednesday.
