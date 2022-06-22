China considers extending purchase tax exemption for new energy vehicles

Cars wait in traffic in Shanghai, China March 10, 2021. Picture taken March 10, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song

BEIJING, June 22 (Reuters) - China will step up support for automobile consumption and expects vehicle and auto-related consumption to increase by about 200 billion yuan in 2022, state media reported, citing a regular cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

China is also considering extending a purchase tax exemption for new energy vehicles, the meeting, chaired by premier Li Keqiang, said.

Reporting by Beijing newsroom and Brenda Goh

